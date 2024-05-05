Russian attack on Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 15, 20 apartment blocks damaged – photo

The aftermath of Russian attacks on Kharkiv on 5 May. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A total of 15 civilians sustained injuries in Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district on Sunday, 5 May.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Details: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office said at 19:05 Kyiv time that the number of casualties has risen to 15.

Twenty apartment buildings were damaged in the attack.

Russian forces deployed D30-SN glide bombs (30 cm calibre) to attack Kharkiv. They struck the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district three times.

Previously: Russian forces attacked central Kharkiv on the afternoon of Sunday, 5 May. Earlier reports said 10 civilians were injured in the attack.

