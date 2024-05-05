Russian attack on Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 15, 20 apartment blocks damaged – photo
Sunday, 5 May 2024, 19:36
A total of 15 civilians sustained injuries in Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district on Sunday, 5 May.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram
Details: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office said at 19:05 Kyiv time that the number of casualties has risen to 15.
Advertisement:
Twenty apartment buildings were damaged in the attack.
Russian forces deployed D30-SN glide bombs (30 cm calibre) to attack Kharkiv. They struck the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district three times.
Previously: Russian forces attacked central Kharkiv on the afternoon of Sunday, 5 May. Earlier reports said 10 civilians were injured in the attack.
Support UP or become our patron!