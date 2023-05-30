All Sections
Russia claims it has issued 1.5 million Russian passports to residents of occupied territories of Ukraine

Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 17:59
The Russian government has claimed that it has issued nearly 1.5 million Russian passports to residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine in the past eight months.

Source: TASS, Krym.Realii (Crimea.Reality), a Radio Liberty project covering Crimea

Details: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that nearly 1.5 million residents of what Russia calls its "new regions" [but are in fact occupied territories of Ukraine – ed.] have obtained Russian passports since October 2022.

According to the Russian government, the documents have been issued in the Russian-occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts of Ukraine after their annexation.

During a "strategic session dedicated to the development of new territories", Mishustin said that the work to restore civilian settlements on the occupied territories was "continuing apace".

He promised to support a range of sectors of the economy on the occupied territories and stressed the great promise of agriculture in those regions.

Background: The Ukrainian government does not recognise these documents, though the Russian Federation is putting pressure on residents of these occupied territories to force them to obtain Russian passports.

