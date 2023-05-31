5 people injured by shelling in Kherson Oblast during the day

Yesterday, on 31 May, five people were injured in Kherson Oblast due to Russian aggression.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: According to the information of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, the Russian occupiers shelled peaceful settlements in Kherson Oblast 49 times; 219 munitions were fired from artillery, MLRSs, mortars, tanks, drones and aircraft.

Advertisement:

The occupiers attacked Kherson two times, firing 5 missiles into the city.

The Russian military hit the residential quarters of the populated areas of the oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!