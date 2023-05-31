All Sections
5 people injured by shelling in Kherson Oblast during the day

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 08:39

Yesterday, on 31 May, five people were injured in Kherson Oblast due to Russian aggression.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: According to the information of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, the Russian occupiers shelled peaceful settlements in Kherson Oblast 49 times; 219 munitions were fired from artillery, MLRSs, mortars, tanks, drones and aircraft.

The occupiers attacked Kherson two times, firing 5 missiles into the city.

The Russian military hit the residential quarters of the populated areas of the oblast.

