Ukraine's National Guard posts photos of a mobile barbershop for military

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 10:21
Barbershop on the front line. Photo: Southern Operational-Territorial Command of the National Guard of Ukraine

Beauty industry employees have organised a real mobile barbershop for the military on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: Southern Operational-Territorial Command of the National Guard of Ukraine 

Quote: The "barbershop" consists of an improvised barber's table and a suitcase with all the necessary tools.

One of those who used this service is a fighter with the call sign Hrim ("Thunder"). The National Guard soldier said that he did not hesitate to choose a hairstyle, he chose a short haircut.

"I can tell you that the hairstyle has a great effect on the mood, you feel confident in everything, so it's not scary to go into battle," the serviceman noted.

 
National Guard soldier with a new haircut
Photo: Southern Operational-Territorial Command of the National Guard of Ukraine

The fighter with the call sign Istoryk (Historian) was happy that he would finally have his favourite half-box (a short hairstyle with longer hair left near the parietal scalp – up to 8 cm), as well as a trimmed beard.

"Now everyone is looking at the military, following their example, so it is important to look perfect," the National Guard soldier emphasised.

 
Barbers give haircuts to soldiers of the National Guard
Photo: Southern Operational-Territorial Command of the National Guard of Ukraine

Barbers noted that fighters at the front are deprived of basic things.

"We are glad that we had such cooperation, and the most important thing is that the military really did need this," they said.

 
Barbershop on the front line
Photo: Southern Operational-Territorial Command of the National Guard of Ukraine

They also added that they will continue to hold such charity events and promised that they will definitely visit the defenders again.

