All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's National Guard posts photos of a mobile barbershop for military

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 10:21
Ukraine's National Guard posts photos of a mobile barbershop for military
Barbershop on the front line. Photo: Southern Operational-Territorial Command of the National Guard of Ukraine

Beauty industry employees have organised a real mobile barbershop for the military on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: Southern Operational-Territorial Command of the National Guard of Ukraine 

Quote: The "barbershop" consists of an improvised barber's table and a suitcase with all the necessary tools.

One of those who used this service is a fighter with the call sign Hrim ("Thunder"). The National Guard soldier said that he did not hesitate to choose a hairstyle, he chose a short haircut.

Advertisement:

"I can tell you that the hairstyle has a great effect on the mood, you feel confident in everything, so it's not scary to go into battle," the serviceman noted.

 
National Guard soldier with a new haircut
Photo: Southern Operational-Territorial Command of the National Guard of Ukraine

The fighter with the call sign Istoryk (Historian) was happy that he would finally have his favourite half-box (a short hairstyle with longer hair left near the parietal scalp – up to 8 cm), as well as a trimmed beard.

"Now everyone is looking at the military, following their example, so it is important to look perfect," the National Guard soldier emphasised.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

 
Barbers give haircuts to soldiers of the National Guard
Photo: Southern Operational-Territorial Command of the National Guard of Ukraine

Barbers noted that fighters at the front are deprived of basic things.

"We are glad that we had such cooperation, and the most important thing is that the military really did need this," they said.

 
Barbershop on the front line
Photo: Southern Operational-Territorial Command of the National Guard of Ukraine

They also added that they will continue to hold such charity events and promised that they will definitely visit the defenders again.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: