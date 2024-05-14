Investigation launched regarding threats received by Ukrainska Pravda journalists

Law enforcement officials in Kyiv will investigate threats against Ukrainska Pravda journalists.

Source: Nadiia Maksymets, spokeswoman for the Office of the Prosecutor General, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Criminal proceedings were initiated, under the procedural supervision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv, following a complaint from Ukrainska Pravda journalists about attempts to pressure, threaten and obstruct journalistic activities.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted under Art. 171.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, influence on a journalist with the aim of obstructing their professional duties, and Art. 345-1.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, threats of murder or violence against a journalist in connection with the exercise of lawful professional activity."

Details: Maksymets also said that investigators from the Shevchenkivskyi District Police Department will conduct the pretrial investigation and that prosecution officials will monitor its progress.

Previously:

Mykhailo Tkach, head of Ukrainska Pravda’s investigative reporting department, received a message from someone who introduced himself as Oleksandr Slobozhenko, who featured in Ukrainska Pravda’s recent investigation, on 10 May. Slobozhenko suggested that Tkach "settle" for a monetary reward. The message ended with the words: "I wouldn’t recommend hesitating with your reply. I’m also good at fighting."

Tkach also started receiving dozens of calls from unknown numbers and text messages containing bank authorisation codes.

On 13 May, at least 10 Ukrainska Pravda employees received emails with threats.

Ukrainska Pravda has issued a statement regarding the threats against its journalists.

