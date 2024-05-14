US Secretary of State Blinken urged Ukraine not to become like Russia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has stressed that Ukraine needs not only to defeat Russia, but also to overcome corruption within the country in order to avoid "becoming like Russia."

Source: Blinken in a speech at the Ihor Sikorskyi Kyiv Polytechnic Institute during his visit to the Ukrainian capital on 14 May, European Pravda reports

Details: Blinken called on the Ukrainian authorities to continue the reforms so that they are not only adopted, but also implemented and have a tangible impact on people's lives.

Advertisement:

Quote: "It means rooting out the scourge of corruption once and for all. Winning on the battlefield will prevent Ukraine from becoming part of Russia. Winning the war against corruption will keep Ukraine from becoming like Russia," US Secretary of State stressed.

In particular, he stressed that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is trying to use corruption to sow discord in Ukraine, and despite notable achievements in the fight against it, "eight in ten Ukrainians still believe that there's one set of law for the elites and another for everyone else."

"Ukraine's defences against corruption have to be just as strong as its military defences," Blinken added, citing independent courts, free media, anti-corruption infrastructure and free and fair elections as examples of such defences.

During his speech, the US Secretary of State also revealed the details of a future bilateral security agreement with Ukraine.

Background: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his visit to Ukraine on Tuesday, 14 May. During it, he is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Support UP or become our patron!