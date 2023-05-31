Zelenskyy appoints new Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleh Kiper, former Head of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, as the new Head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration.

Source: Zelenskyy's decree of 30 May, published on Wednesday 31 May

Quote: "Oleh Oleksandrovych Kiper shall be appointed as Head of the Odesa Oblast State Administration."

Earlier: The Kiper's candidacy was approved at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers the day before.

Reference from the Prosecutor’s Office: Oleh Kiper began working in the Prosecutor's Office in 2001.

He served as an investigator of the Kotovsk inter-district Prosecutor's Office of Odesa Oblast; a prosecutor in the Prosecutor's Office of the Odesa Oblast; a prosecutor in the department of the General Prosecutor's Office; the Head of Prosecutor's Office in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast; Deputy Prosecutor of the Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast; Deputy Head of the department, and the Head of the Department of the Prosecutor General's Office.

On 9 June 2020, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova appointed Kiper to the post of Kyiv's Deputy Prosecutor.

Ukrainska Pravda: Oleh Kiper was lustrated [lustration prohibits high-ranking officials who have compromised themselves from working in the civil service for a certain period of time or for the rest of their lives - ed.], but in September 2019, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv reinstated him as senior prosecutor of the Main Supervision Directorate, believing that his lustration was groundless, and his involvement in Viktor Yanukovych's usurpation of power was not established.

The media reported on the joint business owned by wives of Oleh Kiper and Serhii Kiz, who used to serve as deputy of former Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko. The journalists of Skhemy, a project by Radio Liberty, reported that Kiz drives Kiper’s car (BMW X5 2010).

Prior to his appointment as head of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, Kiper was a freelance adviser to Andrii Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

