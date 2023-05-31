All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy appoints new Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 31 May 2023, 15:45
Zelenskyy appoints new Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration
Oleh Kiper. Photo from his Facebook

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleh Kiper, former Head of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, as the new Head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration.

Source: Zelenskyy's decree of 30 May, published on Wednesday 31 May

Quote: "Oleh Oleksandrovych Kiper shall be appointed as Head of the Odesa Oblast State Administration."

Earlier: The Kiper's candidacy was approved at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers the day before.

Advertisement:

Reference from the Prosecutor’s Office: Oleh Kiper began working in the Prosecutor's Office in 2001.

He served as an investigator of the Kotovsk inter-district Prosecutor's Office of Odesa Oblast; a prosecutor in the Prosecutor's Office of the Odesa Oblast; a prosecutor in the department of the General Prosecutor's Office; the Head of Prosecutor's Office in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast; Deputy Prosecutor of the Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast; Deputy Head of the department, and the Head of the Department of the Prosecutor General's Office.

On 9 June 2020, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova appointed Kiper to the post of Kyiv's Deputy Prosecutor.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Ukrainska Pravda: Oleh Kiper was lustrated [lustration prohibits high-ranking officials who have compromised themselves from working in the civil service for a certain period of time or for the rest of their lives - ed.], but in September 2019, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv reinstated him as senior prosecutor of the Main Supervision Directorate, believing that his lustration was groundless, and his involvement in Viktor Yanukovych's usurpation of power was not established.

The media reported on the joint business owned by wives of Oleh Kiper and Serhii Kiz, who used to serve as deputy of former Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko. The journalists of Skhemy, a project by Radio Liberty, reported that Kiz drives Kiper’s car (BMW X5 2010).

Prior to his appointment as head of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, Kiper was a freelance adviser to Andrii Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: