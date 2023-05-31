All Sections
Russians plan to allow people with criminal record to serve in military

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 31 May 2023, 23:58
Russians plan to allow people with criminal record to serve in military
Russian convicts. Photo by theins.ru

A draft law has been submitted to the State Duma of the Russian Federation that would permit citizens with a criminal record to serve in the military under a contract, as well as proposing to allow contract-based service for those who are "partially eligible" due to health conditions. 

Source: Radio Liberty

Details: The draft law states that "during the period of the special military operation [as the Russians call the war against Ukraine − ed.], a significant number of citizens wishing to enter into military service under a contract have been identified, including some with whom a contract cannot be concluded."

The draft law proposes to amend the current laws "On mobilisation and mobilisation training" and "On military duty and military service", as well as the Criminal Penal Code of the Russian Federation.

If the draft law is passed, the recruitment of convicts under a contract, which is officially prohibited at present, will be permitted in Russia.

Reportedly, if the amendments are adopted, recruited convicts and other convicted citizens will be exempted from punishment or their criminal record will be expunged at the request of the military command or on their own personal request.

The draft law also proposes that for the duration of mobilisation or hostilities, citizens deemed to be partially eligible due to health conditions may be recruited to serve under a contract.

Background:

  • In October 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law permitting the mobilisation of citizens with unexpunged convictions for a number of serious crimes, including murder, robbery and drug dealing.
  • The ban on mobilisation in Russia now applies only to those convicted of sexual offences against minors, treason, terrorism and extremism.

