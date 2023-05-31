All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians plan to allow people with criminal record to serve in military

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 31 May 2023, 23:58
Russians plan to allow people with criminal record to serve in military
Russian convicts. Photo by theins.ru

A draft law has been submitted to the State Duma of the Russian Federation that would permit citizens with a criminal record to serve in the military under a contract, as well as proposing to allow contract-based service for those who are "partially eligible" due to health conditions. 

Source: Radio Liberty

Details: The draft law states that "during the period of the special military operation [as the Russians call the war against Ukraine − ed.], a significant number of citizens wishing to enter into military service under a contract have been identified, including some with whom a contract cannot be concluded."

The draft law proposes to amend the current laws "On mobilisation and mobilisation training" and "On military duty and military service", as well as the Criminal Penal Code of the Russian Federation.

Advertisement:

If the draft law is passed, the recruitment of convicts under a contract, which is officially prohibited at present, will be permitted in Russia.

Reportedly, if the amendments are adopted, recruited convicts and other convicted citizens will be exempted from punishment or their criminal record will be expunged at the request of the military command or on their own personal request.

The draft law also proposes that for the duration of mobilisation or hostilities, citizens deemed to be partially eligible due to health conditions may be recruited to serve under a contract.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

  • In October 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law permitting the mobilisation of citizens with unexpunged convictions for a number of serious crimes, including murder, robbery and drug dealing.
  • The ban on mobilisation in Russia now applies only to those convicted of sexual offences against minors, treason, terrorism and extremism.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: