Putin allows conscription of Russians convicted of serious crimes

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that allows conscripting citizens with unexpunged convictions for a number of serious crimes to be part of the mobilisation.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti (RIA News), referring to the law in question

Details: The law stipulates that citizens with unexpunged or outstanding convictions for serious crimes, except for convictions for treason, espionage, violent seizure of power, committing a terrorist attack, committing crimes against the sexual inviolability of minors, public calls for extremist activities, etc., may be called up for military service as part of mobilisation.

Advertisement:

In another decree, Putin has allowed for alternative civil service during the period of mobilisation.

The document states that citizens who perform alternative civilian service in the ranks of the armed forces, military formations and agencies as civilian personnel will continue to perform their duties during the announcement of mobilisation.

The president of the aggressor country has also signed a law equating volunteers with other military personnel.

The document states that they [the volunteers - ed.] and their family members will be covered by the social guarantees and compensation provided for military personnel. It is also reported that the financial support of volunteers must not be lower than that of contract servicemen who hold similar military posts.

Volunteers are promised state insurance, the right to free travel by railway, plane and intercity buses, a pension for disability, a one-time payment of 3 million roubles [about US$48,231 - ed.] in case of death, and a survivor's pension for parents and spouses.

In addition, when calculating the eligibility period for pension, the period of participation in the war in Ukraine in a voluntary formation is promised to be counted in double figures.

This decree applies to voluntary formations, which are created by the Ministry of Defence upon the decision of the President of the Russian Federation.

In addition, Putin has signed a law on procurement from a single supplier for the so-called "special military operation", to ensure the defence and security of the state.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!