All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin allows conscription of Russians convicted of serious crimes

Iryna BalachukFriday, 4 November 2022, 15:27

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that allows conscripting citizens with unexpunged convictions for a number of serious crimes to be part of the mobilisation.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti (RIA News), referring to the law in question

Details: The law stipulates that citizens with unexpunged or outstanding convictions for serious crimes, except for convictions for treason, espionage, violent seizure of power, committing a terrorist attack, committing crimes against the sexual inviolability of minors, public calls for extremist activities, etc., may be called up for military service as part of mobilisation.

In another decree, Putin has allowed for alternative civil service during the period of mobilisation.

The document states that citizens who perform alternative civilian service in the ranks of the armed forces, military formations and agencies as civilian personnel will continue to perform their duties during the announcement of mobilisation.

The president of the aggressor country has also signed a law equating volunteers with other military personnel.

The document states that they [the volunteers - ed.] and their family members will be covered by the social guarantees and compensation provided for military personnel. It is also reported that the financial support of volunteers must not be lower than that of contract servicemen who hold similar military posts.

Sponsored contentNew Unit.City campuses by Kovalska Industrial and Construction Group. Aesthetics, Innovation and Energy Efficiency in Wartime

Volunteers are promised state insurance, the right to free travel by railway, plane and intercity buses, a pension for disability, a one-time payment of 3 million roubles [about US$48,231 - ed.] in case of death, and a survivor's pension for parents and spouses.

In addition, when calculating the eligibility period for pension, the period of participation in the war in Ukraine in a voluntary formation is promised to be counted in double figures.

This decree applies to voluntary formations, which are created by the Ministry of Defence upon the decision of the President of the Russian Federation.

In addition, Putin has signed a law on procurement from a single supplier for the so-called "special military operation", to ensure the defence and security of the state.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

NASAMS and Aspide anti-aircraft systems arrive in Ukraine

Russians have only 120 Iskanders left

Zelenskyy: Over 4.5 million households remain without power as Russia plans new large-scale attacks

Patriarch Kirill declares the very existence of Russia under threat, as set out in Russia’s nuclear doctrine

Situation with electricity in Kyiv is challenging, but blackouts are controlled

Founder of Wagner PMC creates "militia training centres" on border with Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
School destroyed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian-liberated village in Kherson Oblast
20:18
Ukraine received first batch of generators from Lithuania
19:25
Russian troops hit high-rise building in Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, 8 floors destroyed
18:51
Russian occupiers create uninhabitable conditions for residents of Kherson Oblast to force them to flee
18:50
Zelenskyy's Office reminded conditions when Ukraine would agree to open negotiations with Kremlin
18:17
50,000 Russian conscripts are currently fighting against Ukraine – Putin
18:07
Destroyed dams, hundreds of kilometres of burnt forest: Ukrainian military video shows Kharkiv Oblast after liberation from Russian occupiers
17:39
Russians blow up communication towers of Ukrainian operators in Kherson Oblast
17:29
National Guardsmen present their know-how to destroy Russian drones
17:27
Most Ukrainians see Ukraine as prosperous EU state in 10 years
All News