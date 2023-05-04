All Sections
Air-raid warning issued in Kyiv and several oblasts, air defence deployed

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 4 May 2023, 06:06
Air-raid warning issued in Kyiv and several oblasts, air defence deployed
ALERTS.IN.UA, screenshot

An air-raid warning was issued at the city of Kyiv and a number of oblasts of Ukraine on the night of 3-4 May; air defence systems were activated.

Source: alerts.in.ua

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv at 02:21 and at 02:03 in Kyiv Oblast.

It was also issued in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad and Poltava oblasts.

Updated at 02:33. The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration warned citizens about the threat of a Russian attack.

Updated at 02:37. Few explosions were heard in Kyiv. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that the air defence system was operating in the capital.

Updated at 02:45. Air defence systems were operating in Kyiv Oblast, as reported by Kyiv Oblast Military Administration.

Updated at 02:50. An air-raid warning was issued in Cherkasy, Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts.

Three explosions were heard in Odesa, as reported by Suspilne.

Updated at 02:57. Suspilne reported that two more explosions were heard in Odesa.

Updated at 03:01. Serhii Bratchuk, Head of the Civic Council at the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, reported about the operation of the air defence system in Odesa Oblast. 

Updated at 03:10. Suspilne reported about one more explosion in Odesa. 

Updated at 03:20. A powerful explosion rang out in Odesa, as reported by Suspilne. In total, this was at least the seventh explosion in the city that night.

Updated at 03:58. An air-raid warning was issued in Vinnytsia and Kherson oblasts, but the all-clear was given in Kharkiv Oblast.

Updated at 04:10. The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that the threat of an air attack was still there.

Updated at 05:22. The all-clear was given in Ukraine's east and south. The threat of a Russian air attack remained in the central and northern oblasts, as well as in Kyiv.

Updated at 06:00. An air-raid warning was still ongoing for the city of Kyiv and Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts. In the capital, an air-raid warning was on for more than 3.5 hours.

Updated at 06:06. The all-clear was given throughout the territory of Ukraine.

Background: The US Embassy in Ukraine warned citizens of an increased threat of missile attacks, particularly on Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

