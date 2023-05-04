Drone attack on oil refinery in Rostov Oblast, Russia

Vasili Golubev, Governor of Russia's Rostov Oblast, has announced a nighttime drone attack on the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery.

Source: Golubev on Telegram

Quote: "An unmanned aerial vehicle hit the construction of an inter-department flyover at the Novoshakhtinsk oil plant at night, in the vicinity of the village of Kiselevka, Krasnosulinsky district, after which it [the drone – ed.] exploded."

Details: Golubev added that the alleged fire, which arose as a result of the explosion, was immediately extinguished by the company's workers, and firefighters were not involved.

According to the Russian official, there were no casualties or damage, and the damage to the buildings was allegedly insignificant.

Background:

TASS reported that a storage tank at the Ilsky oil refinery caught fire in Krasnodar Krai, Russia; the fire allegedly broke out as a result of a drone strike.

