Oil refinery catches fire due to drone strike in Kuban, Russia

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 4 May 2023, 05:40
Oil refinery catches fire due to drone strike in Kuban, Russia
FIRE AT THE ILSKY OIL REFINERY. PHOTO FROM KONDRATIEV'S TELEGRAM

A storage tank at the Ilsky oil refinery has caught fire in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai; the fire broke out as a result of a drone strike.

Source: Russian state-owned media outlet TASS with reference to emergency services; Veniamin Kondratyev, Governor of Krasnodar Krai, on Telegram

Quote: "A storage tank at the Ilsky oil refinery in Kuban has caught fire due to a drone attack."

Details: Later, the governor confirmed the fire in storage tanks containing oil products at the Ilsky oil refinery in the Seversky district.

According to Kondratiev, 48 rescue workers and 16 appliances are working at the scene of the fire, and there is no danger for the population of the village where the plant is located.

According to preliminary information from the Russian official, there were no casualties.

 

He also reported that the fire had been contained to an area of 400 square metres.

Updated at 05:40. The fire at the Ilsky oil refinery has been completely extinguished, TASS reported with reference to the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Krasnodar Krai.

Background: 

  • An oil depot caught fire in the village of Volna in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, not far from the Crimean bridge, on the night of 2-3 May.
  • A fire broke out in a fuel storage tank in Kozacha Bay on the night of 28-29 April, caused by a drone strike. 

