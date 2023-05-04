All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Oil refinery catches fire due to drone strike in Kuban, Russia

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 4 May 2023, 05:40
Oil refinery catches fire due to drone strike in Kuban, Russia
FIRE AT THE ILSKY OIL REFINERY. PHOTO FROM KONDRATIEV'S TELEGRAM

A storage tank at the Ilsky oil refinery has caught fire in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai; the fire broke out as a result of a drone strike.

Source: Russian state-owned media outlet TASS with reference to emergency services; Veniamin Kondratyev, Governor of Krasnodar Krai, on Telegram

Quote: "A storage tank at the Ilsky oil refinery in Kuban has caught fire due to a drone attack."

 
 

Details: Later, the governor confirmed the fire in storage tanks containing oil products at the Ilsky oil refinery in the Seversky district.

According to Kondratiev, 48 rescue workers and 16 appliances are working at the scene of the fire, and there is no danger for the population of the village where the plant is located.

According to preliminary information from the Russian official, there were no casualties.

 

He also reported that the fire had been contained to an area of 400 square metres.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Updated at 05:40. The fire at the Ilsky oil refinery has been completely extinguished, TASS reported with reference to the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Krasnodar Krai.

Background: 

  • An oil depot caught fire in the village of Volna in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, not far from the Crimean bridge, on the night of 2-3 May.
  • A fire broke out in a fuel storage tank in Kozacha Bay on the night of 28-29 April, caused by a drone strike. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: