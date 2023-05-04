"Sleep tight, our blue-eyed girl": stories of six children killed by Russia in Uman

On 28 April, Russia launched a missile attack on a residential building in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast.

The missile hit the apartment building, killing 23 people, including 6 children.

The Memorial platform commemorates the innocent children who were killed.

Kyrylo Pysariev, 17 years old

Sofiia Shulha, 11 years old

Kyrylo Pysariev, 17, and his 11-year-old sister Sofiia Shulha were killed on 28 April 2023, when a Russian missile hit the apartment block in Uman where the family lived in the middle of the night.

Their parents and another son were in another room and survived.

Kyrylo Pysariev, 17 years old, Uman All photos by the Memorial platform

Kyrylo and Sofiia's family are internally displaced people from Luhansk Oblast. In 2014, they fled to Cherkasy Oblast from the Russian aggression in their home oblast.

In Uman, Kyrylo studied at Lyceum No. 1 and was in his last year of high school, and Sofiia was in the 6th grade at Gymnasium No. 5.

"Kyrylo was a bright, kind, sincere boy who had dreams and planned to continue with his education, but... His little sister Sofiia was killed with him.

The pain and despair that grip the soul cannot be put into words. Our sincere condolences to the family. May the deceased forever be remembered. You are in our memory forever," says Tamila Skarbovska, Kyrylo’s teacher.

Sofiia Shulha, 11 years old, Uman

Sofiia’s teacher Valeriia Makukha also shared her memories of her: "My student Sofiia Shulha, such a creative and sincere little girl, has been killed. It is impossible to find words of support for the parents who have lost their loved ones. Sofiia is forever in our memories and hearts. Sleep tight, our blue-eyed girl."

On 30 April, people bade farewell to the brother and sister at the Church of the Icon of the Holy Mother of God Quick to Hearken. Many residents of the town and classmates of the children came to the church.

Kyrylo and Sofiia’s parents and younger brother survived the attack.

Ivan Odaiskyi, 1.5 years old

Ivan Odaiskyi, 1.5 years old, Uman

The Russian missile strike in Uman killed 18-month-old Ivan Odaiskyi and his mother, who was 28.

Ivan's father, Roman, was not at home at the time of the attack – he was travelling to Mykolaiv on business. When he returned, Roman recognised his dead loved ones by the remains of their clothes.

Little Ivan was born in Uman. He grew up to be a lovely little boy, though sometimes he liked to misbehave. His parents had been planning to send their son to kindergarten.

"He lived with his mum and dad, but he was a mummy's boy. He never wanted to be apart from her. He loved sweets and playing with cars," says Sofiia Bocharova, a family friend.

Ivan and his mother were buried in her native village of Horodetske in the Palanka district of Cherkasy Oblast.

Ivan is survived by his father, grandmother, aunt and uncle.

Oleksii Lysak, 15 years old

Alina Barchenko, 10 years old

Oleksii Lysak, 15 years old, Uman

On 28 April, 15-year-old Oleksii Lysak, along with his younger sister Alina, mother Iryna, grandmother Liuba and aunt Nataliia, were killed when the apartment building was hit. They lived on the eighth floor of the building.

Oleksii was born and lived in Uman, and studied at the local Gymnasium No. 5. He would have turned 16 on 19 May.

"A terrible tragedy happened on 28 April. A Russian missile hit a residential building, and many people were killed, including a former student of mine, Oleksii Lysak, and his family," recounts Yaryna Lampika, Oleksii’s teacher.

"He was a bright, kind and compassionate person, and so were his family. We will never forget the victims, they will always remain in our hearts."

Alina Barchenko, 10 years old, Uman

Ten-year-old Alina was a fourth-grade student at a local gymnasium. She was remembered as a kind and compassionate girl.

"Alinka was quiet and calm. Sincere and always ready to help her friends. She loved her family very much. There are no words," said Valentyna Osipchuk, Alina’s teacher.

"Alinka's entire family was killed that tragic morning. Our sunny-hearted girl will always remain in our memories and hearts. May she rest in peace!"

Alina loved drawing, playing in the yard, and going on the swing while listening to music.

"She knew us all by name, she was very positive," said Arina Mazur, a neighbour of the family. "Such a tragedy. So painful. I can't believe it. Such a [good] child! Perhaps every time I walk past this swing, I will see her... Rest in peace, sweet child."

Oleksii and Alina are survived by their sister Karina and uncle Andrii. Alina is also survived by her father Vitalii.

Uliana Troichuk, 8 years old

Uliana Troichuk, 8 years old, Uman

The Russian missile in Uman took the life of eight-year-old Uliana Troichuk. Her father Roman, stepmother Antonina and grandmother Valentyna were killed with her.

Uliana did not live with her father, but with her mother, Inna Kuzmenko. However, she often visited the building that was hit by the Russian missile, and went to school nearby.

Before the tragedy, Uliana had been staying with her father: they planned to spend time together and wanted to go to their village house, but they never made it.

Her family remembers Ulianka as a cheerful and clever girl.

"A little beauty, a smart, sensitive and cheerful girl, Ulianka, who was only eight years old. Her mother, aunt and grandmother work as medics, helping people and saving lives," said Svitlana Franko, a family friend.

Uliana was buried in the village of Apolianka, where her grandparents live. She is survived by her mother, grandparents and aunt.

