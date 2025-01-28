All Sections
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Uman – photo

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 28 January 2025, 07:15
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Uman – photo
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

An infrastructure facility in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, has been damaged due to a nighttime attack by the Russians, and power engineers are working to restore the electricity supply.

Source: Ihor Teburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne on Telegram; Iryna Pletniova, the mayor of Uman, on Facebook

Quote from Teburets: "This night also passed with prolonged anxiety in Cherkasy Oblast. Air defence forces were responding in the oblast. However, the enemy attacks did not go without adverse effects for Uman. All services are working to stabilise the situation in the municipal sector as soon as possible."

Details: He did not specify what exactly had been damaged but added that an emergency response headquarters had been deployed on the spot.

Quote: "The most important thing is that people are safe. We can handle the rest."

Details: Suspilne, citing Iryna Pletniova, reports that the attack damaged an infrastructure facility.

The mayor herself only noted on social media that the relevant utility services were restoring heat, electricity and water supply.

Quote from Pletniova: "Power engineers are working to restore the electricity supply. Umanvodokanal [the water supply service - ed.] is running on generators, water is being supplied to homes, and sewerage systems are working. Umanteplokomunenergo [a company providing heating and other utilities, usually for an oblast or city – ed.] is working to restore the heat supply to your homes."

Updated: Later, Taburets said that eight Russian UAVs were destroyed in the sky over Cherkasy Oblast - there were no adverse effects.

Quote: "Meanwhile, we are continuing to deal with the aftermath of an enemy attack on a critical infrastructure facility in Uman Oblast. All the necessary services are involved."

Details: At around 10:30, the State Emergency Service reported that it had dealt with the aftermath of the Russian drone attacks in Cherkasy Oblast.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "A Russian UAV hit property belonging to a business in Uman district. A fire broke out at the site and was quickly extinguished. The aftermath of the attack are currently being confirmed. Forty-five emergency workers and 12 firefighting appliances were involved."

Background:

