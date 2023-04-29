All Sections
Rescue operation in Uman completed: 23 civilians dead, including 6 children

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 29 April 2023, 16:15
APARTMENT IN UKRAINE DAMAGED BY DEBRIS FROM A RUSSIAN MISSILE. PHOTO FROM STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

The search and rescue operation at the site of the Russian strike on a multi-storey building in Uman has been completed. 23 people were killed in the attack, including 6 children, and 9 people were injured.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, on Facebook

Details: Of the 23 fatalities, 22 bodies were recovered from underneath the rubble, and one person died in hospital. Among the dead were six children: three boys aged 18 months, 16 and 17, and three girls, 8, 11 and 14.

All 23 bodies have been identified. There was a special headquarters where direct relatives of the victims could provide biological samples for DNA comparison.

17 people were rescued from under the rubble.

Another 2 women are reported missing.

Quote from Klymenko: "All services worked smoothly and efficiently. I would like to thank the rescue workers, police officers, utility workers, and dozens of residents of the city of Uman who joined in the search around the collapsed building. The work went very quickly, because everyone was in a hurry. Until recently, they still hoped to find people alive under the rubble."

Background:

