Russian missile destroys multi-storey residential building in Uman: 7 dead, including a child

Marian Oshchanovskyi, Iryna BalachukFriday, 28 April 2023, 09:02
Russian missile destroys multi-storey residential building in Uman: 7 dead, including a child
APARTMENT IN UKRAINE DAMAGED BY DEBRIS FROM A RUSSIAN MISSILE. PHOTO FROM NIEBYTOV'S TELEGRAM

A Russian missile has hit a residential building in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, killing seven people, including a child, and injuring 17 more. 

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, on Telegram; Ihor Klymenko, Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, on Facebook; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Taburets: "The occupiers attacked Cherkasy Oblast this morning. We had two strikes from cruise missiles in Uman: a residential building and a warehouse."

Quote from Klymenko: "Uman. Updated as of 08:30. Four killed. Three rescued from under the rubble. One more person died in hospital. 17 casualties. They are receiving medical help."

At 09:02, Taburets reported that the death toll had increased to six people. Nine more are in hospital. 

Klymenko reported at 09:27 that rescuers have found 7 people dead, including a child.

 
Russian attack on Uman on 28 April
PHOTO FROM KLYMENKO’S FACEBOOK

Details: The State Emergency Service, police and medics are working at the scene of a strike on a residential building in Uman.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

 
Building destroyed by the Russian missile
PHOTO FROM KLYMENKO’S FACEBOOK

A Russian missile destroyed the entrance of the nine-storey building.

 
PHOTO FROM KLYMENKO’S telegram

Later, Taburets reported that five people had been injured in Uman; currently, they are in hospital.

Update at 07:35: According to information from Taburets, as of 07:00, three people are known to have been killed in Uman and eight more injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that some 10 multi-storey apartment blocks in Uman were damaged in the Russian missile strike.

 

Apartments located around an entire stairwell, accessed through one of the entrances to one of the buildings, have been destroyed. People remain trapped under the rubble.

 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Ukraine and the rest of the world must issue a just response to this terrorist act Russia committed. This terrorist act will receive a response. Each such attack, each evil act committed against our country merely brings the terrorist state closer to failure and punishment, not to [victory], as they think. We will not forget any single crime, we will not let any of the occupiers evade responsibility."

