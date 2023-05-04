All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian director Andrii Maksymenko dies after being wounded at front

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 4 May 2023, 14:37

Ukrainian film director and screenwriter Andrii Maksymenko has died after being seriously wounded at the front.

Maksymenko, who was a member of the Dzhokhar Dudayev volunteer battalion and went by the alias Director, received a shrapnel wound to his face on 20 April. He was then taken to Kyiv, where he underwent surgery at Mechnykov Hospital and was put into an induced coma.

"On 3 May 2023, Andrii passed away. It is a great honour for a soldier to die in battle. Andrii, it is a great honour for me to accept this with honour and dignity," Anastasiia Basha, Maksymenko’s partner, posted on Facebook.

Andrii’s colleagues and friends have been expressing their condolences and sharing their memories of him on his Facebook page.

"Andrii Maksymenko has gone into the next world. The war has taken another piece of my heart today. [He was] an artist, a father, a warrior," wrote director Oles Sanin.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"Maks was a cool dude. It's a shame we didn't have time to do something else together," said director Kostiantyn Konovalov.

Andrii Maksymenko is a Ukrainian actor, screenwriter and director. His acting work can be seen in the films Judenkreis, or the Eternal Wheel, The Little Mermaid, Sokyrra (The Axe), and the TV series Barbie's Wedding, for which Maksymenko was also one of the directors. He wrote screenplays for the films Route Seven and Old Colonels, and the TV series Weekend Romance.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: