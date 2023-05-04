Ukrainian director Andrii Maksymenko dies after being wounded at front

Ukrainian film director and screenwriter Andrii Maksymenko has died after being seriously wounded at the front.

Maksymenko, who was a member of the Dzhokhar Dudayev volunteer battalion and went by the alias Director, received a shrapnel wound to his face on 20 April. He was then taken to Kyiv, where he underwent surgery at Mechnykov Hospital and was put into an induced coma.

"On 3 May 2023, Andrii passed away. It is a great honour for a soldier to die in battle. Andrii, it is a great honour for me to accept this with honour and dignity," Anastasiia Basha, Maksymenko’s partner, posted on Facebook.

Andrii’s colleagues and friends have been expressing their condolences and sharing their memories of him on his Facebook page.

"Andrii Maksymenko has gone into the next world. The war has taken another piece of my heart today. [He was] an artist, a father, a warrior," wrote director Oles Sanin.

"Maks was a cool dude. It's a shame we didn't have time to do something else together," said director Kostiantyn Konovalov.

Andrii Maksymenko is a Ukrainian actor, screenwriter and director. His acting work can be seen in the films Judenkreis, or the Eternal Wheel, The Little Mermaid, Sokyrra (The Axe), and the TV series Barbie's Wedding, for which Maksymenko was also one of the directors. He wrote screenplays for the films Route Seven and Old Colonels, and the TV series Weekend Romance.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!