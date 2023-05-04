All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Over 12% of captured Russians do not even have secondary education – Coordination Headquarters

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 4 May 2023, 15:35

Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War conducted a sociological study among the occupiers. More than 12% of the interviewed prisoners indicated that they did not even have a secondary education.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, during a briefing at Military Media Center

Quote: "More than 12.2% of [Russian] prisoners of war did not even receive a secondary education. This indicator is even difficult to imagine in European and Ukrainian realities!

These are adult men, often under the age of 50, who basically do not have any education. One can only imagine what categories and values they are able to operate with," he said.

Andrii Yusov added that only 11% have higher education. A total of 57% of respondents indicated that they received special secondary education. He noted that the largest number of people with higher education are citizens forcibly mobilised from the territory of temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

More than 40% of the prisoners were members of the Russian army, and a large proportion were forcibly mobilised from the "people's police" of the "L/DPR" [self-proclaimed and non-recognised formations in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts – ed.]; 12.5% of prisoners are Wagnerites and only 2.2% are soldiers of the Russian Guard. 

The representative of Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War emphasised that 40% of those interviewed indicated that they surrendered voluntarily.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The sociological survey was conducted in April 2023, 400 prisoners voluntarily participated in it.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: