Russians forcibly give passports to children starting from age of 14 in temporarily occupied territories

The Russian invaders are forcing children aged 14 and over in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to obtain Russian passports.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: According to the NRC, the occupiers declared that all residents of temporarily occupied territories aged 14 or over are required to obtain a Russian Federation passport. Otherwise, their parents will pay a fine, and after that, they may be deprived of parental rights.

At the same time, the NRC noted, all children born after 30 September 2022 in the occupied territories automatically become "citizens of the Russian Federation".

"Thus, the enemy is artificially increasing the number of passports on the occupied territories in order to "justify" the occupation of the area," the National Resistance Center pointed out.

