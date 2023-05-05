All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians forcibly give passports to children starting from age of 14 in temporarily occupied territories

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 5 May 2023, 04:38
Russians forcibly give passports to children starting from age of 14 in temporarily occupied territories
PHOTO BY TASS

The Russian invaders are forcing children aged 14 and over in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to obtain Russian passports.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: According to the NRC, the occupiers declared that all residents of temporarily occupied territories aged 14 or over are required to obtain a Russian Federation passport. Otherwise, their parents will pay a fine, and after that, they may be deprived of parental rights.

Advertisement:

At the same time, the NRC noted, all children born after 30 September 2022 in the occupied territories automatically become "citizens of the Russian Federation".

"Thus, the enemy is artificially increasing the number of passports on the occupied territories in order to "justify" the occupation of the area," the National Resistance Center pointed out.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: