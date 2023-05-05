All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians forcibly give passports to children starting from age of 14 in temporarily occupied territories

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 5 May 2023, 04:38
Russians forcibly give passports to children starting from age of 14 in temporarily occupied territories
PHOTO BY TASS

The Russian invaders are forcing children aged 14 and over in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to obtain Russian passports.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: According to the NRC, the occupiers declared that all residents of temporarily occupied territories aged 14 or over are required to obtain a Russian Federation passport. Otherwise, their parents will pay a fine, and after that, they may be deprived of parental rights.

At the same time, the NRC noted, all children born after 30 September 2022 in the occupied territories automatically become "citizens of the Russian Federation".

"Thus, the enemy is artificially increasing the number of passports on the occupied territories in order to "justify" the occupation of the area," the National Resistance Center pointed out.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: