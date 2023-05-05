All Sections
Ukraine brings back bodies of 80 dead defenders

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 5 May 2023, 11:57
STOCK PHOTO: MINISTRY OF REINTEGRATION OF TEMPORARILY OCCUPIED TERRITORIES

Ukraine brought back the bodies of 80 fallen defenders on Friday, 5 May.

Source: Press service for the Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories

Details: The defenders' bodies will be handed over to their families for proper burial.

The transfer from the temporarily occupied territories took place with the assistance of the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under the Ministry of Regional Integration, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

