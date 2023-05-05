Russian launches strike at Ukraine every hour during first days of May – US State Department

The Russian Federation launched more than one missile, one drone, or one bomb every hour at Ukraine during the first four days of May.

Source: US Embassy in Ukraine citing US State Department representative Vedant Patel

Quote: "Since 1 May, Russia has launched more than 145 airstrikes across Ukraine. That means Russia has launched more than one missile, one drone, or bomb every hour, 24 hours a day for four straight days."

Yesterday we announced another $300M in security assistance for Ukraine. #UnitedWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/yAAJeJcoXG — Vedant Patel (@StateDeputySpox) May 4, 2023

Details: The United States of America reiterated that they had announced another $300 million in security assistance for Ukraine.

