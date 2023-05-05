All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


In 2011, I understood that Putin's attack on Ukraine was just a matter of time – Former US president Clinton

Friday, 5 May 2023, 13:28

Former US President Bill Clinton has said that he understood the inevitability of Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine as early as 2011.

Source: Financial Times, citing Bill Clinton

Details: As the former White House leader said, after a chilling meeting with Putin in Davos, Switzerland, he realised that a Russian attack on Ukraine was "only a matter of time".

Advertisement:

Clinton recalls that during this meeting Putin rejected the Budapest Memorandum agreed by his predecessor, Boris Yeltsin, with US mediation, which stipulated respect for Ukraine's territory in exchange for Kyiv’s renunciation of its nuclear arsenal.

Quote: "Vladimir Putin told me in 2011 — three years before he took Crimea — that he did not agree with the agreement I made with Boris Yeltsin. He said . . . ‘I don’t agree with it. And I do not support it. And I am not bound by it.’ And I knew from that day forward it [Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine – ed.] was just a matter of time," he said.

Background:

  • In April, Clinton said he regretted his role in the nuclear disarmament of Ukraine in the 1990s.
  • In January 1994, Clinton signed a trilateral agreement with the then presidents of Russia, Boris Yeltsin, and Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk, on eliminating the arsenal of strategic nuclear weapons that remained on Ukrainian territory after the collapse of the USSR.
  • In December of the same year, the United States also joined the Budapest Memorandum, which stipulated Russia's obligation to respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: