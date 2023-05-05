All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


In 2011, I understood that Putin's attack on Ukraine was just a matter of time – Former US president Clinton

Friday, 5 May 2023, 13:28

Former US President Bill Clinton has said that he understood the inevitability of Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine as early as 2011.

Source: Financial Times, citing Bill Clinton

Details: As the former White House leader said, after a chilling meeting with Putin in Davos, Switzerland, he realised that a Russian attack on Ukraine was "only a matter of time".

Clinton recalls that during this meeting Putin rejected the Budapest Memorandum agreed by his predecessor, Boris Yeltsin, with US mediation, which stipulated respect for Ukraine's territory in exchange for Kyiv’s renunciation of its nuclear arsenal.

Quote: "Vladimir Putin told me in 2011 — three years before he took Crimea — that he did not agree with the agreement I made with Boris Yeltsin. He said . . . ‘I don’t agree with it. And I do not support it. And I am not bound by it.’ And I knew from that day forward it [Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine – ed.] was just a matter of time," he said.

Background:

  • In April, Clinton said he regretted his role in the nuclear disarmament of Ukraine in the 1990s.
  • In January 1994, Clinton signed a trilateral agreement with the then presidents of Russia, Boris Yeltsin, and Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk, on eliminating the arsenal of strategic nuclear weapons that remained on Ukrainian territory after the collapse of the USSR.
  • In December of the same year, the United States also joined the Budapest Memorandum, which stipulated Russia's obligation to respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
01:39
Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia
01:20
"Hell has come to you." Will the village of Peremoha celebrate Victory Day after Russian occupation?
00:43
Russia claims drone attacked administrative building in Bryansk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: