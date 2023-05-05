All Sections
IAEA inspects Khmelnytskyi NPP and carries out employee rotations at two other plants

Friday, 5 May 2023, 13:49

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) successfully conducted an inspection at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant  on 3 May under an agreement between Ukraine and the IAEA in connection with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Source: Press service for the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine

Quote: "The purpose of the inspections is to verify the absence of undeclared nuclear materials and information about the design of the nuclear facility provided by Ukraine in accordance with the agreement."

Details: The inspection was carried out by an IAEA specialist with the participation of an expert from the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine. There were no comments from the IAEA specialist.

Also on this day, experts from the IAEA permanent monitoring missions rotated at Chornobyl and Rivne NPPs.

The sixth group of IAEA experts took up their duties at Rivne NPP, and the seventh group at Chornobyl NPP. 

