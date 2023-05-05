All Sections
Kremlin cancels Putin's traditional 9 May reception again

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 5 May 2023, 16:35
Vladimir Putin, stock photo from shutterstock

The Kremlin has once again cancelled the "traditional reception" on 9 May, at which Vladimir Putin used to speak to veterans of World War II.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, quoting a statement by Dmitry Peskov, the Russian President’s Press Secretary

Details: Peskov did not specify the reason for the cancellation.

Russian media reported that traditionally, on this day, Putin would meet with war veterans in the Kremlin, give a speech and present awards.

The last such meeting took place in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, the reception was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It did not take place last year either.

