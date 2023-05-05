All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kremlin cancels Putin's traditional 9 May reception again

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 5 May 2023, 16:35
Kremlin cancels Putin's traditional 9 May reception again
Vladimir Putin, stock photo from shutterstock

The Kremlin has once again cancelled the "traditional reception" on 9 May, at which Vladimir Putin used to speak to veterans of World War II.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, quoting a statement by Dmitry Peskov, the Russian President’s Press Secretary

Details: Peskov did not specify the reason for the cancellation.

Russian media reported that traditionally, on this day, Putin would meet with war veterans in the Kremlin, give a speech and present awards.

The last such meeting took place in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, the reception was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It did not take place last year either.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
01:39
Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia
01:20
"Hell has come to you." Will the village of Peremoha celebrate Victory Day after Russian occupation?
All News
Advertisement: