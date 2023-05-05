All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Exhibition of 100 years of works by Ukrainian artists opens in Dresden

Friday, 5 May 2023, 19:17

An exhibition of Ukrainian art of the 20-21 centuries, Kaleidoscope of stories. Ukrainian art 1912-2023, opens in Dresden. For the first time, it will present Ukraine's modern and contemporary art to the German public.

"The exhibited works of art give an idea of the turbulent past and present of Ukraine," says the exhibition's description on the museum's website.

The exhibition will take place in the Albertinum Museum, which is a part of the Dresden State Art Collections (SKD). It will last four months, from 6 May to 10 September 2023.

Advertisement:

The work of Kateryna Bilokur. Photo: albertinum.skd.museum

The exhibition consists of paintings, sculptures, photography, installations, videos, graphics and archives of about fifty artists. Some of the works left Ukraine for the first time.

The work of Nikita Kadan. Photo: albertinum.skd.museum

Works for the exhibition were collected from private collections and museums such as the National Art Museum of Ukraine, Odesa Art Museum, National Museum of Ukrainian Folk Decorative Art, Stedley Art Foundation, Maria Primachenko Family Fund, Dovzhenko Centre and Museum of Contemporary Art.

In addition, the exhibition is complemented by works from the Telekom Art Collection and the Art Collection of the German Bundestag.

The work of Maria Syniakova. Photo: albertinum.skd.museum

Among the artists whose works can be seen at the exhibition of Ukrainian art in Dresden are: Maria Prymachenko, Serhiy Paradzhanov, Alla Horska, Nikita Kadan, Zhanna Kadyrova, Alevtyna Kahidze, Mykola Karabinovych, Yevhenia Bilorusets, Serhii Bratkov, Davyd Chychkan, Maria Kulykovska, Sasha Kurmaz, Pavlo Makov, Borys Mykhailov, Vlada Ralko, Masha Reva, Andrii Sahaidakovskyi, Stas Voliazlovskyi, Tetiana Yablonska, Vasyl Yermilov, Anna Zviahintseva and others.

The work of Tetiana Yablonska. Photo: albertinum.skd.museum

The work It cannot be that nothing can be returned by the winner of the PinchukArtCentre 2022 prize, Dana Kavelina, will also be presented there.

Screenshot from Dana Kavelina's work. Photo: albertinum.skd.museum

Maria Kabatsii, journalist of UP.Zhyttia

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: