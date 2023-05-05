Exhibition of 100 years of works by Ukrainian artists opens in Dresden

An exhibition of Ukrainian art of the 20-21 centuries, Kaleidoscope of stories. Ukrainian art 1912-2023, opens in Dresden. For the first time, it will present Ukraine's modern and contemporary art to the German public.

"The exhibited works of art give an idea of the turbulent past and present of Ukraine," says the exhibition's description on the museum's website.

The exhibition will take place in the Albertinum Museum, which is a part of the Dresden State Art Collections (SKD). It will last four months, from 6 May to 10 September 2023.

The work of Kateryna Bilokur. Photo: albertinum.skd.museum

The exhibition consists of paintings, sculptures, photography, installations, videos, graphics and archives of about fifty artists. Some of the works left Ukraine for the first time.

The work of Nikita Kadan. Photo: albertinum.skd.museum

Works for the exhibition were collected from private collections and museums such as the National Art Museum of Ukraine, Odesa Art Museum, National Museum of Ukrainian Folk Decorative Art, Stedley Art Foundation, Maria Primachenko Family Fund, Dovzhenko Centre and Museum of Contemporary Art.

In addition, the exhibition is complemented by works from the Telekom Art Collection and the Art Collection of the German Bundestag.

The work of Maria Syniakova. Photo: albertinum.skd.museum

Among the artists whose works can be seen at the exhibition of Ukrainian art in Dresden are: Maria Prymachenko, Serhiy Paradzhanov, Alla Horska, Nikita Kadan, Zhanna Kadyrova, Alevtyna Kahidze, Mykola Karabinovych, Yevhenia Bilorusets, Serhii Bratkov, Davyd Chychkan, Maria Kulykovska, Sasha Kurmaz, Pavlo Makov, Borys Mykhailov, Vlada Ralko, Masha Reva, Andrii Sahaidakovskyi, Stas Voliazlovskyi, Tetiana Yablonska, Vasyl Yermilov, Anna Zviahintseva and others.

The work of Tetiana Yablonska. Photo: albertinum.skd.museum

The work It cannot be that nothing can be returned by the winner of the PinchukArtCentre 2022 prize, Dana Kavelina, will also be presented there.

Screenshot from Dana Kavelina's work. Photo: albertinum.skd.museum

Maria Kabatsii, journalist of UP.Zhyttia

