Russians in Melitopol burn documents in large quantities

The Russians burn documents in large quantities on the premises of the so-called police in temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as take away equipment from the occupation passport office.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote: "The computers and servers of the occupation passport office in Melitopol have taken an indefinite leave."

"The occupiers are hastily packing up the equipment and taking it to an unknown destination in Russia. Some documents are burned to ashes."

"There is no less commotion in the building of the occupation military police; documents are burned in large quantities all day long."

Details: Fedorov added that an urgent evening meeting of the "leadership" of the occupiers took place in the Melitopol intensive care hospital, where they discussed who had managed to escape.

