All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions in Crimea, Russians say air defence deployed

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 May 2023, 08:40
Explosions in Crimea, Russians say air defence deployed
Google Maps

The occupiers reported explosions in Crimea on the morning of Saturday, 6 May; allegedly "the air defence system had been deployed".

Source: Russian propaganda media RIA Novosti and ChP Krym (Emergency Crimea)

Details: Readers reported explosions in the Krasnohvardiiskyi district.

Quote: "A loud explosion was heard in the Krasnohvardiiskyi district, Crimea, at 8:04."

"At 8:05, a loud explosion was heard. Dzhankoi-Krasnohvardiiske."

"There was a very strong explosion in Krasnohvardiisk."

"In the Krasnohvardiiskyi district, two explosions were very clearly heard."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

More details: Later, the occupying "authority" of Crimea announced that "the air defence system had been activated in the north of Crimea", and there were allegedly no casualties or damage.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
01:39
Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: