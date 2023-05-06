Explosions in Crimea, Russians say air defence deployed

The occupiers reported explosions in Crimea on the morning of Saturday, 6 May; allegedly "the air defence system had been deployed".

Source: Russian propaganda media RIA Novosti and ChP Krym (Emergency Crimea)

Details: Readers reported explosions in the Krasnohvardiiskyi district.

Quote: "A loud explosion was heard in the Krasnohvardiiskyi district, Crimea, at 8:04."

"At 8:05, a loud explosion was heard. Dzhankoi-Krasnohvardiiske."

"There was a very strong explosion in Krasnohvardiisk."

"In the Krasnohvardiiskyi district, two explosions were very clearly heard."

More details: Later, the occupying "authority" of Crimea announced that "the air defence system had been activated in the north of Crimea", and there were allegedly no casualties or damage.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!