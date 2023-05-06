All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's defenders shot down 8 Shaheds launched by Russians from east overnight

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 May 2023, 10:27
Ukraine's defenders shot down 8 Shaheds launched by Russians from east overnight
Photo: Air Command Skhid (East)

Air defence was activated in the vicinity of Kryvyi Rih. A Russian drone was shot down on the morning of 6 May, said Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration, with a total of eight Shaheds destroyed overnight.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipro Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Details: The air defence forces have noted that a fifth Shahed has been added to the four shot down at night over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

In total, during the night, units of Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed eight UAVs in their area of responsibility, three of them in Donetsk Oblast.

Quote from Lysak: "Another UAV was destroyed.

An enemy drone was destroyed by Air Command Skhid (East) in the vicinity of Kryvyi Rih."

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
01:39
Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: