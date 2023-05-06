All Sections
Ukraine's defenders shot down 8 Shaheds launched by Russians from east overnight

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 May 2023, 10:27
Ukraine's defenders shot down 8 Shaheds launched by Russians from east overnight
Photo: Air Command Skhid (East)

Air defence was activated in the vicinity of Kryvyi Rih. A Russian drone was shot down on the morning of 6 May, said Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration, with a total of eight Shaheds destroyed overnight.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipro Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Details: The air defence forces have noted that a fifth Shahed has been added to the four shot down at night over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

In total, during the night, units of Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed eight UAVs in their area of responsibility, three of them in Donetsk Oblast.

Quote from Lysak: "Another UAV was destroyed.

An enemy drone was destroyed by Air Command Skhid (East) in the vicinity of Kryvyi Rih."

 

