All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Some Western politicians are urging Ukraine not to liberate Crimea – Zelenskyy's representative

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 May 2023, 11:16
Some Western politicians are urging Ukraine not to liberate Crimea – Zelenskyy's representative
TAMILA TASHEVA. PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK

Tamila Tasheva, the President’s Permanent Representative in the Autonomic Republic of Crimea, has reported that several Western politicians are cautioning Ukraine against its plans to liberate Crimea, saying that this could lead to a "nuclear war".

Source: Tasheva in an interview with PAP

Details: Tasheva says that some "politicians, not countries", fearing Russian retaliation, are calling on the Ukrainian side to abandon plans to regain the peninsula.

Quote from Tasheva: "They argue that Crimea can indeed be retaken, but the potential consequences will be enormous, both for the inhabitants of the peninsula and for Ukraine as a whole. They believe that we should completely abandon attempts to reclaim it.

I do not think Russia will use tactical nuclear weapons, because Putin understands that this is the point of no return for him and [would entail] the destruction of the entire system he has been criminally building in the occupied territories.

We liberated Kherson six months ago and nothing happened, even though according to Moscow it was a so-called violation of Russia's territorial integrity. According to Putin's nuclear doctrine, they should have used tactical nuclear weapons immediately."

More details: The permanent representative does not wish to reveal the names of the politicians she is referring to.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

According to Tasheva, there is no exact date when the Armed Forces of Ukraine will liberate the peninsula, but she says that it will "probably happen soon".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
01:39
Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: