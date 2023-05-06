All Sections
Ukraine's PM discussed Ukraine's restoration and export problems with European Commission President in London

European PravdaSaturday, 6 May 2023, 13:50

Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s Prime Minister, who is in London for the coronation of Charles III, held talks with Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President.

Source: Shmyhal on Facebook, reported by European Pravda 

Details: The head of the Ukrainian government thanked the head of the European Commission for macro-financial support and assistance in recovery.

Quote: "I raised the issue of the export and transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through the EU countries. In particular, the difficult situation that has arisen at the checkpoint with Poland. We need to find common solutions to overcome this challenge and ensure food security in the world, which is guaranteed by Ukraine," Shmyhal said, adding that he expects further close coordination with the European Commission.

In turn, Ursula von der Leyen said that she discussed with Ukraine’s Prime Minister the need for restoration against the background of the relevant conference, which is due to be held in London in June.

Background: The day before, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine sent a note to its Polish counterparts in connection with the protest action of Polish carriers who have been blocking the movement of trucks through the largest Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint since 4 May.

Protesting carriers from the Polish side are demanding the restoration of the permit system for Ukrainian carriers. In addition, they must ban the entry of Belarusian and Russian semi-trailers. The protest action is registered until 3 June.

