Russia ramps up drone use along the entire frontline: Ukraine downs 5 on Saturday

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 6 May 2023, 19:09
RUSSIAN LANCET KAMIKAZE DRONE. STOCK PHOTO: DEFENSE EXPRESS

Over the course of Saturday, 6 May, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down and destroyed five Russian drones.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Oleshchuk: "Enemy forces ramped up their use of various types of UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles – ed.] along the entire frontline.

Over the course of 6 May, air defence forces and equipment of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed five enemy drones: four operational-tactical drones, and one Lancet attack drone."

