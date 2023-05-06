Defenсe Ministry urges Ukrainians not to look for deep meanings in Russian leaders' statements

Hanna Maliar, Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine, has urged her fellow Ukrainians not to look for any subterfuge or deep meanings in the statements made by Russian leaders.

Source: Maliar on Telegram

Quote: "How to evaluate Russian leaders' videos and written statements about their plans? Don’t. There is no need to look for any deep meanings or subterfuge in them.

Advertisement:

The enemy has not changed their plans for Ukraine. Their goal is to conquer all of Ukraine.

They failed in their blitzkrieg last year, so they are moving in stages now. Or rather trying to move, because our defenders are not allowing them to do so."

Details: Maliar stressed that regardless of what the enemy says, writes, or shows, "we should always be ready for the most insidious scenarios, because that is exactly what they have been demonstrating since the beginning of the war."

Background:

On 5 May, Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin stated in a letter to the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defence that he would be withdrawing the Wagner mercenaries from Bakhmut on 10 May. He claimed that the reason for the move was that the Ministry of Defence did not give his fighters enough ammunition, and he did not want his people to be "doomed to a senseless death" because of this.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine were sceptical about the statement.

Later, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov offered his help with the occupation of Bakhmut.

On 6 May, Prigozhin announced that he would supposedly hand over his fighters’ positions in Bakhmut to Kadyrov's troops.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!