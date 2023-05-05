All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Armed Forces don't believe Prigozhin: Putin won't let Wagnerites leave Bakhmut

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 5 May 2023, 16:31
Ukrainian Armed Forces don't believe Prigozhin: Putin won't let Wagnerites leave Bakhmut
PRIGOZHIN SERVES PUTIN AT DINNER, PHOTO: picture-alliance

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are sceptical about the claim made by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, that his fighters will supposedly start leaving Bakhmut on 10 May.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesperson for the Eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Cherevatyi said that the Wagnerites will simply not be allowed to retreat from the city, because Prigozhin does not make the decisions here: all the Wagner Group’s actions are personally ordered by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Secondly, as Cherevatyi emphasised, Prigozhin is also lying about the lack of munitions that is allegedly the reason why his mercenaries are being killed. In fact, the enormous losses suffered by the Wagnerites are due to the successful efforts of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

The Wagnerites have plenty of munitions, Cherevatyi stressed; in the last 24 hours alone, they fired on Ukrainian troops' positions 520 times.

What Prigozhin and his private military company really lack is people. Cherevatyi said that convicts are no longer going to the front.

Background: On 5 May, Yevgeny Prigozhin wrote to the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defence to say that he would be withdrawing the Wagner Group’s mercenaries from Bakhmut on 10 May.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

He claims that the reason for this is that the Russian Ministry of Defence is not providing his fighters with enough ammunition, and he does not want his people to be "doomed to senseless death" because of this.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
01:39
Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia
01:20
"Hell has come to you." Will the village of Peremoha celebrate Victory Day after Russian occupation?
All News
Advertisement: