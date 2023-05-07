All Sections
Kadyrov says he has asked Putin about moving his soldiers to Bakhmut

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 7 May 2023, 10:41
Kadyrov says he has asked Putin about moving his soldiers to Bakhmut
Ramzan Kadyrov

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has claimed that his soldiers from the Akhmat unit are ready to move to the city of Bakhmut.

Source: Kadyrov on Telegram

Details: Kadyrov claimed that he signed a letter to Putin confirming the readiness of his criminals to move to Bakhmut "to reclaim the city and cleanse it of NATO and Ukrainian Satanists".

He also assured Putin that his order would be carried out "in any event".

 

Quote from Kadyrov: "The fighters are on combat alert; we are only waiting for an order. Several units have already moved towards the ‘special military operation’.

I am sure that we will liberate the city in the near future, despite all the rumours about some terrifying counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We have already begun to develop our strategy of action in this area, together with the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, taking into account the tactics of the enemy and the resources at our disposal."

Reminder:

  • On 5 May, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner private military company, wrote a letter to the Russian Defence Ministry stating that he would be withdrawing his mercenaries from Bakhmut after 10 May.
  • He claimed that the reason for the move was that the Ministry of Defence did not give his fighters enough ammunition, and he did not want his people to be "doomed to a senseless death" because of this.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine are sceptical about the claim made by Prigozhin.
  • Later, Ramzan Kadyrov offered his assistance with the occupation of Bakhmut. 
  • Prigozhin announced that he would supposedly hand over the positions of his fighters in Bakhmut to Kadyrov's soldiers.

