Russia allegedly shoot down over 20 UAVs over Black Sea
Sunday, 7 May 2023, 15:53
Russia’s Ministry of Defence has claimed that their forces shot down 22 drones over the Black Sea on the night of 6-7 May.
Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, citing Russia’s MoD
Quote: "The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that 22 attack drones were spotted and destroyed over the Black Sea overnight."
Details: The authority did not provide any details, photos or videos.
Background: On the morning of 7 May, Russia’s MoD claimed that a total of 10 UAVs were shot down over Crimea.
