Russia allegedly shoot down over 20 UAVs over Black Sea

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 7 May 2023, 15:53
Russia allegedly shoot down over 20 UAVs over Black Sea
RUSSIAN WARSHIPS IN THE BLACK SEA, STOCK PHOTO BY THE IZVESTIA NEWS AGENCY

Russia’s Ministry of Defence has claimed that their forces shot down 22 drones over the Black Sea on the night of 6-7 May.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, citing Russia’s MoD

Quote: "The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that 22 attack drones were spotted and destroyed over the Black Sea overnight."

Details: The authority did not provide any details, photos or videos.

Background: On the morning of 7 May, Russia’s MoD claimed that a total of 10 UAVs were shot down over Crimea.

