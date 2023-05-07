All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia will panic when Ukraine's counteroffensive begins – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 7 May 2023, 18:21
Russia will panic when Ukraine's counteroffensive begins – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

Volodymyr Havrylov, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defence, believes that "Russia will be in panic" when Ukraine launches its counteroffensive.

Source: Volodymyr Havrylov in an interview with The Independent

Quote from Havrylov: "We will launch our counteroffensive – when and where it doesn’t matter now. [And when that happens] Russia will be in panic; you will see a lot of panic. They still don’t understand that [their] propaganda is demonstrating a false picture of what is actually happening on the ground. This war will be won on the ground, not on the TV screens, not on the internet [...]

I would not be surprised if on some day, maybe this month or next month, we will see something which contributes to the immediate collapse of Russian strategy or its military, [its] economy."

Details: Havrylov said that holding the eastern city of Bakhmut was a key element of Ukraine’s preparations for the counteroffensive. Maintaining a foothold in the "fortress" of Bakhmut has allowed Ukraine to expose the fact that the Russian war machine is "not [of] the quality we saw a year ago when Russia launched the full-scale invasion in Ukraine and rolled in tanks in the first wave."

"Bakhmut demonstrated that, not only to us in Ukraine but also to the enemy, that there is no military solution for Russia in this war; even worse, there is a military disaster awaiting Russia at the end of this war, and we will see it soon," the deputy defence minister said.

He added that after months of attritional conflict, the situation on the ground might see rapid developments.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"I can only say that we are doing everything possible to end the war as quickly as possible…I would really like 2023 to be a year of victory," Havrylov said.

Previously: In November 2022, Havrylov said that by the end of December 2022 Ukrainian forces might enter Crimea, and predicted that the war with Russia would be over by summer 2023.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:14
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 610 invaders and destroy 14 artillery systems in one day
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
All News
Advertisement: