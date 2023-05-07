All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 7 May 2023, 22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol

Residents of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast report cases when the Russian military personnel tries to leave the occupied territory under the guise of civilians who are allowed to evacuate.

Source: Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Fedorov: "Unfortunately, today we can only talk about the evacuation of local residents from at least more than half of the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and enemy troops, on the contrary, are moving more and more to the Zaporizhzhia frontline.

But there are some military personnel who are trying to escape from the temporarily occupied territories. So, our residents report frequent cases when the Russian military personnel change into civilian clothes. One of the goals of why they do this is to escape from the temporarily occupied territory.

Therefore, another filtering has now been added when leaving the temporarily occupied territory – when they check all civilians in cars and try to prevent Ruscist military personnel from being disguised in cars."

Details: Fedorov again noted that Russians began to leave the administrative buildings of the occupied Melitopol district. In particular, the invaders took out equipment from the Melitopol Penal Colony and the Ukrtelecom [Ukraine's sole landline phone service provider company – ed.] building they seized and also began to leave several premises where the commandant's office was located in them.

"Also in Melitopol, nearly all of their [invaders’ – ed.] Mera stores, which were located in our chain supermarkets, shut down. They did both in Melitopol and Berdiansk, not to mention those territories where Russia allegedly announced evacuation," the mayor of Melitopol said.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: On 5 May, Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-appointed so-called "head" of occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, announced a partial evacuation of the local residents from 18 frontline settlements.

On 6 May, Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, says that the Russians’ "evacuation" of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is happening too quickly, and huge queues have formed at the Chongar checkpoint on the road from Melitopol to Crimea.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:14
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 610 invaders and destroy 14 artillery systems in one day
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
All News
Advertisement: