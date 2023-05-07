All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 7 May 2023, 22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol

Residents of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast report cases when the Russian military personnel tries to leave the occupied territory under the guise of civilians who are allowed to evacuate.

Source: Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Fedorov: "Unfortunately, today we can only talk about the evacuation of local residents from at least more than half of the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and enemy troops, on the contrary, are moving more and more to the Zaporizhzhia frontline.

Advertisement:

But there are some military personnel who are trying to escape from the temporarily occupied territories. So, our residents report frequent cases when the Russian military personnel change into civilian clothes. One of the goals of why they do this is to escape from the temporarily occupied territory.

Therefore, another filtering has now been added when leaving the temporarily occupied territory – when they check all civilians in cars and try to prevent Ruscist military personnel from being disguised in cars."

Details: Fedorov again noted that Russians began to leave the administrative buildings of the occupied Melitopol district. In particular, the invaders took out equipment from the Melitopol Penal Colony and the Ukrtelecom [Ukraine's sole landline phone service provider company – ed.] building they seized and also began to leave several premises where the commandant's office was located in them.

"Also in Melitopol, nearly all of their [invaders’ – ed.] Mera stores, which were located in our chain supermarkets, shut down. They did both in Melitopol and Berdiansk, not to mention those territories where Russia allegedly announced evacuation," the mayor of Melitopol said.

Background: On 5 May, Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-appointed so-called "head" of occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, announced a partial evacuation of the local residents from 18 frontline settlements.

On 6 May, Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, says that the Russians’ "evacuation" of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is happening too quickly, and huge queues have formed at the Chongar checkpoint on the road from Melitopol to Crimea.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: