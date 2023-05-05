All Sections
Russian occupiers announce partial evacuation from 18 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 5 May 2023, 16:25
Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-appointed so-called "head" of occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, announced a partial evacuation of the local residents from 18 frontline settlements.

Source: Balitsky on social networks

Details: According to the Russian collaborator, a "temporary evacuation" was organised  for the residents from the following settlements: Tymoshivka, Smyrnivka, Tarasivka, Orlianske, Molochansk, Kuibysheve, Pryshyb, Tokmak, Mala Bilozerka, Vasylivka, Velyka Bilozerka, Dniprorudne, Mykhailivka, Kamianka-Dniprovska, Enerhodar, Polohy, Kinski Rozdory and Rozivka.

Balitsky justifies his intention by saying that "the enemy [the Ukrainian Armed Forces - ed.] has intensified shelling of settlements located in close proximity to the line of contact".

Advertisement: