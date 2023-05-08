Mariupol faces problem with drinking water due to occupiers' actions

Mariupol, temporarily occupied by the Russians, is going to face a problem with drinking water in the summer.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol

Details: Andriushchenko states that the occupiers are trying to connect the two reservoirs, which could cause an environmental disaster in the city.

Advertisement:

As Andriushchenko explains, the city receives water from the reserve water storage in Staryi Krym, which is filled through the Kalchyk stream. However, the Russians have blocked it inside the city, which has turned the river "into a swamp."

Mariupol’s reservoir. Photo by Petro Andriushchenko

"So the water [supply] situation is terrible. In the summer, in the heat of the day, the water level will not be enough to supply Mariupol with water even at the minimum, and the blocked Kalchyk (local river – ed.) will not allow the reservoir to recover," predicts Petro Andriushchenko.

According to him, in order to solve the water problem, the occupiers supposedly "found" the documents of the city council's project for a new water pipeline and decided to "recklessly implement it."

The mayor's adviser has added that the project included a water treatment plant and the construction of a water intake from two reservoirs, Staryi Krym and Pavlopil.

This is how the Russians see the implementation of the plan. Map by Petro Andriushchenko

"And now the Russians have decided to combine these two reservoirs. As if this would solve something. Maybe it would solve it, but there is a small issue. The Pavlopil reservoir should be replenished through Kalmius, provided that the Siverskyi Donets canal is working. But it is not working (which is why there is no water in Donetsk)," said the mayor's adviser.

According to Andriushchenko, if the occupiers implement their plan, it could destroy two reservoirs and all the flora and fauna around them at the same time.

Last summer, in Mariupol, Russians distributed water with faecal bacteria to local residents for drinking.

Tetiana Denysenko, journalist of UP.Zhyttia

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





