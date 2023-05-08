All Sections
Russian occupiers begin enlistment in Mariupol

Iryna BalachukMonday, 8 May 2023, 16:51
PHOTO FROM THE TELEGRAM OF THE MARIUPOL CITY COUNCIL

Russian invaders have begun a conscription campaign in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol.

Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram

Quote from Vadym Boichenko, legally elected mayor of Mariupol: "Conscription offices have started working in Mariupol. The occupiers seek citizens who do not fulfil their 'military duty'. The enemy plans to draft men until August."

Details: The authority also posted a photo of a sham "assignment to a medical examination from the military enlistment office", which one of the residents of Mariupol received.

The first to be examined were reportedly the "public sector" employees.

Boichenko noted that men in the temporarily occupied Mariupol could be sent to die for the Russian invaders who destroyed their city.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.



