All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian occupiers begin enlistment in Mariupol

Iryna BalachukMonday, 8 May 2023, 16:51
Russian occupiers begin enlistment in Mariupol
PHOTO FROM THE TELEGRAM OF THE MARIUPOL CITY COUNCIL

Russian invaders have begun a conscription campaign in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol.

Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram

Quote from Vadym Boichenko, legally elected mayor of Mariupol: "Conscription offices have started working in Mariupol. The occupiers seek citizens who do not fulfil their 'military duty'. The enemy plans to draft men until August."

Details: The authority also posted a photo of a sham "assignment to a medical examination from the military enlistment office", which one of the residents of Mariupol received.

The first to be examined were reportedly the "public sector" employees.

Boichenko noted that men in the temporarily occupied Mariupol could be sent to die for the Russian invaders who destroyed their city.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Advertisement:

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
08:48
Ternopil Oblast attacked twice overnight, cruise missiles hits reported – Oblast Military Administration
All News
Advertisement: