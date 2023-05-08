All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO increases aircraft readiness after Russian Su-35 incident in Black Sea

Monday, 8 May 2023, 19:49

The North Atlantic Alliance has put its Air Policing units on high alert following an incident between a Russian Su-35 fighter jet and a Polish aircraft of the EU's Frontex border mission in the Black Sea.

Source: a NATO official, as reported by European Pravda citing Reuters.

Quote: "NATO air policing detachments were put on higher readiness in response to the dangerous behaviour of a Russian military plane in the vicinity of a Polish Frontex aircraft over the Black Sea near Romania," the official said.

Details: The NATO official added that the Alliance "remains vigilant" and referred all further questions about the incident to the Polish authorities.

Background: On 5 May, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet reportedly performed a dangerous interception of a L410 TURBOLET aircraft belonging to the Polish Border Guard Service, which was on a scheduled patrol mission under the auspices of Frontex over the Black Sea in international airspace in cooperation with Romanian services.

The incident led to severe turbulence for the Polish border guard aircraft. During the incident, the five-person Polish border guard crew temporarily lost control of the aircraft and began to lose altitude.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Müller commented on the interception of a Polish border guard aircraft by a Russian fighter jet, saying it was a planned provocation. The Frontex mission suspended operations over the Black Sea.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:19
UK Defence Intelligence doubts coordination effectiveness of Russian troops in Ukraine in their existing state
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
All News
Advertisement: