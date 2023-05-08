All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO increases aircraft readiness after Russian Su-35 incident in Black Sea

Monday, 8 May 2023, 19:49

The North Atlantic Alliance has put its Air Policing units on high alert following an incident between a Russian Su-35 fighter jet and a Polish aircraft of the EU's Frontex border mission in the Black Sea.

Source: a NATO official, as reported by European Pravda citing Reuters.

Quote: "NATO air policing detachments were put on higher readiness in response to the dangerous behaviour of a Russian military plane in the vicinity of a Polish Frontex aircraft over the Black Sea near Romania," the official said.

Advertisement:

Details: The NATO official added that the Alliance "remains vigilant" and referred all further questions about the incident to the Polish authorities.

Background: On 5 May, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet reportedly performed a dangerous interception of a L410 TURBOLET aircraft belonging to the Polish Border Guard Service, which was on a scheduled patrol mission under the auspices of Frontex over the Black Sea in international airspace in cooperation with Romanian services.

The incident led to severe turbulence for the Polish border guard aircraft. During the incident, the five-person Polish border guard crew temporarily lost control of the aircraft and began to lose altitude.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Müller commented on the interception of a Polish border guard aircraft by a Russian fighter jet, saying it was a planned provocation. The Frontex mission suspended operations over the Black Sea.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: