Ukrainians win Pulitzer Prize for 2023

The US announced the winners of the Pulitzer Prize for 2023; there are three Ukrainians among them.

Source: Pulitzer website

Quote: "Columbia University today announces the 2023 Pulitzer Prizes, awarded on the recommendation of the Pulitzer Prize Board."

Details: Associated Press journalists Mstyslav Chernov, Evgeniy Maloletka, Vasilisa Stepanenko and Lori Hinnant received the most prestigious US award in the Journalism category.

Background: The Pulitzer Prize is one of the most prestigious awards in the field of literature, journalism, music and theatre in the US, founded by one of the first publishers of "yellow journalism", Joseph Pulitzer.

