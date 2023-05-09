Ukraine's Defence Forces kill 650 Russian soldiers and destroy 13 artillery systems over past 24 hours

PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF UKRAINE’S ARMED FORCES GENERAL STAFF

Russia has lost 195,620 military personnel, 3,734 tanks, 7,258 ground combat vehicles and 955 cruise missiles in the war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 9 May 2023

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

195,620 (+650) military personnel

3,734 (+4) tanks

7,257 (+4) armoured combat vehicles

3,031 (+13) artillery systems

554 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

307 (+1) air defence systems

308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

294 (+0) helicopters

2,618 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs

955 (+8) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

5,969 (+11) vehicles and tankers

388 (+4) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!