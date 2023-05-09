All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Forces kill 650 Russian soldiers and destroy 13 artillery systems over past 24 hours

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 9 May 2023, 08:37
Ukraine's Defence Forces kill 650 Russian soldiers and destroy 13 artillery systems over past 24 hours
PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF UKRAINE’S ARMED FORCES GENERAL STAFF

Russia has lost 195,620 military personnel, 3,734 tanks, 7,258 ground combat vehicles and 955 cruise missiles in the war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 9 May 2023

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 195,620 (+650) military personnel
  • 3,734 (+4) tanks
  • 7,257 (+4) armoured combat vehicles
  • 3,031 (+13) artillery systems
  • 554 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 307 (+1) air defence systems
  • 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 294 (+0) helicopters
  • 2,618 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 955 (+8) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats
  • 5,969 (+11) vehicles and tankers
  • 388 (+4) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:19
UK Defence Intelligence doubts coordination effectiveness of Russian troops in Ukraine in their existing state
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
All News
Advertisement: