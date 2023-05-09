Ukraine's Defence Forces kill 650 Russian soldiers and destroy 13 artillery systems over past 24 hours
Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 08:37
Russia has lost 195,620 military personnel, 3,734 tanks, 7,258 ground combat vehicles and 955 cruise missiles in the war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 9 May 2023
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 195,620 (+650) military personnel
- 3,734 (+4) tanks
- 7,257 (+4) armoured combat vehicles
- 3,031 (+13) artillery systems
- 554 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 307 (+1) air defence systems
- 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 294 (+0) helicopters
- 2,618 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs
- 955 (+8) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 5,969 (+11) vehicles and tankers
- 388 (+4) special vehicles
The data is being confirmed.
