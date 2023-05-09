All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Netherlands together with USA, UK and Denmark discuss sending of F-16s to Ukraine

European PravdaTuesday, 9 May 2023, 08:50

The Dutch government is considering the possibility of sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and is negotiating with its allies.

Source: Reuters, referring to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte

Quote: "We [are] discussing intensely with Denmark, the UK, some other parties in Europe and also the U.S. on F-16s," Rutte said on the first day of his visit to Brazil.

Advertisement:

Details: But, as he said, it is first necessary to reach an agreement between all partners, as it was in the past before supplying howitzers and tanks to Ukraine. "The debate is ongoing," Rutte added.

Rutte said he would explain to the Brazilian president why the issue of supporting Ukraine is "existential" for the Netherlands, Europe and beyond, as the Russian invasion has put Western values at risk.

"We need to help Ukraine fight this fight. If Putin would be successful in Ukraine, and I don't think he will be, it won't end there. People are worried for their own safety, in Amsterdam, in Berlin, in Paris and Europe," he said.

Background: Last week, during a visit to the Netherlands, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is currently working with international partners to supply F-16 fighter jets to the Armed Forces and expects a positive result.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that the Western allies would hand over aircraft to the Ukrainian Armed Forces after a successful offensive by Ukrainian forces.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: