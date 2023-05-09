Netherlands together with USA, UK and Denmark discuss sending of F-16s to Ukraine

The Dutch government is considering the possibility of sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and is negotiating with its allies.

Source: Reuters, referring to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte

Quote: "We [are] discussing intensely with Denmark, the UK, some other parties in Europe and also the U.S. on F-16s," Rutte said on the first day of his visit to Brazil.

Details: But, as he said, it is first necessary to reach an agreement between all partners, as it was in the past before supplying howitzers and tanks to Ukraine. "The debate is ongoing," Rutte added.

Rutte said he would explain to the Brazilian president why the issue of supporting Ukraine is "existential" for the Netherlands, Europe and beyond, as the Russian invasion has put Western values at risk.

"We need to help Ukraine fight this fight. If Putin would be successful in Ukraine, and I don't think he will be, it won't end there. People are worried for their own safety, in Amsterdam, in Berlin, in Paris and Europe," he said.

Background: Last week, during a visit to the Netherlands, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is currently working with international partners to supply F-16 fighter jets to the Armed Forces and expects a positive result.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that the Western allies would hand over aircraft to the Ukrainian Armed Forces after a successful offensive by Ukrainian forces.

