Zelenskyy is counting on positive interim assessment of Ukraine's path to EU in June

Ukraine is counting on receiving a positive interim assessment on its progress toward European integration from the European Commission in June.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint briefing with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in Kyiv on 9 May, reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said it was high time the artificial political uncertainty in relations between Ukraine and the European Union was removed.

"The time has come for a positive decision on the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's membership of the European Union," Zelenskyy said.

He added that "our values, security, prosperity, peace on the continent – all this can only be implemented 100% for Europe together with Ukraine".

Quote: "In this context, we are counting on the European Commission presenting a positive interim assessment of Ukraine's progress on the path to European integration in June. We are really counting on it."

More details: Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine has always been and will always be an integral part of the common European space.

Background: In June, the European Commission will publish its preliminary assessment of Ukraine's progress in the reforms it needs to implement for EU membership negotiations to be opened.

According to a study conducted by a consortium of Ukrainian think tanks, the final score for Ukraine's fulfilment of the "European integration" criteria was 6.8 points out of 10, which is more than two-thirds.

Taking that into account, starting EU accession negotiations in 2023 seems to be a realistic goal. Read more on this: Seven EU Requirements for Ukraine: Accession Negotiations Getting Closer.

