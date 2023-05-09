All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy is counting on positive interim assessment of Ukraine's path to EU in June

European PravdaTuesday, 9 May 2023, 13:45
Zelenskyy is counting on positive interim assessment of Ukraine's path to EU in June
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ursula von der Leyen, screenshot

Ukraine is counting on receiving a positive interim assessment on its progress toward European integration from the European Commission in June.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint briefing with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in Kyiv on 9 May, reported by European Pravda 

Details: Zelenskyy said it was high time the artificial political uncertainty in relations between Ukraine and the European Union was removed. 

Advertisement:

"The time has come for a positive decision on the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's membership of the European Union," Zelenskyy said.

He added that "our values, security, prosperity, peace on the continent – all this can only be implemented 100% for Europe together with Ukraine".

Quote: "In this context, we are counting on the European Commission presenting a positive interim assessment of Ukraine's progress on the path to European integration in June. We are really counting on it."

More details: Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine has always been and will always be an integral part of the common European space.

Background: In June, the European Commission will publish its preliminary assessment of Ukraine's progress in the reforms it needs to implement for EU membership negotiations to be opened.

According to a study conducted by a consortium of Ukrainian think tanks, the final score for Ukraine's fulfilment of the "European integration" criteria was 6.8 points out of 10, which is more than two-thirds.

Taking that into account, starting EU accession negotiations in 2023 seems to be a realistic goal. Read more on this: Seven EU Requirements for Ukraine: Accession Negotiations Getting Closer.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: