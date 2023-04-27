All Sections
EU ambassador confirms: preliminary assessment of European integration reforms in Ukraine postponed

European PravdaThursday, 27 April 2023, 21:20

Matti Maasikas, European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, has confirmed that the European Commission will publish in June a preliminary assessment of Ukraine's progress in the reforms necessary to open negotiations on EU membership.

Source: Maasikas, in an interview with Suspilne, as European Pravda reports

"There will be two reports this year. The first is an oral assessment, and it will take place in June regarding Ukraine's implementation of seven EU recommendations that were provided when obtaining candidate status," Maasikas said.

The second report, as he states, will concern the EU enlargement policy, and this year it will concern Ukraine for the first time. It will be published in the autumn.

"But the first and more important thing now is an oral assessment in June, and there is no time to waste here," the ambassador added.

Maasikas stressed that Ukraine is aware of the EU's expectations: it is necessary to adopt a law on advertising, restore electronic declaration of property, review the laws on the Constitutional Court and money laundering, and form a High Qualification Commission of Judges.

Earlier, the media reported that the so-called "oral assessment" of the European Commission on how Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia have made progress in implementing the recommendations will most likely be provided in June, although at first it was expected that this would happen before the end of spring. 

Background: The government predicted that by May, when a preliminary assessment of the European Commission was expected, Ukraine would complete the implementation of almost all recommendations

Read also: Ukrainian Players Aim to Control Constitutional Court, Forcing Europe to Greenlight It

