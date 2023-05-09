All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine and EU announce joint platform for agricultural exports

European PravdaTuesday, 9 May 2023, 14:31

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, have announced their intention to establish a joint coordination group with the EU to address issues related to the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint briefing with von der Leyen in Kyiv, reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy has noted that Ukraine is counting on the solidarity of its neighbouring countries given the extraordinary challenges it faces.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The tough, even cruel protectionist measures of our neighbours during the war cannot but disappoint, to put it mildly. Any restrictions on our exports are absolutely unacceptable now, because it does not strengthen us all in Europe, but only strengthens the aggressor's capabilities."

"We propose to establish a coordination group to monitor the relevant issues and to refrain from any decisions on trade without consulting Ukraine. We expect the EU to make firm European decisions and lift all restrictions as soon as possible if there is a political will. And our talks today show that there is such a will.

We will be able to find optimal and truly strong solutions that will protect the interests of both Europe as a whole and Ukrainians, who suffer, on top of everything else, from the export restrictions imposed on us."

More details: Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has noted that the situation with Ukrainian exports requires an urgent solution. "The immediate priority now is to ensure that grain imports continue uninterrupted and at the lowest possible cost. This requires the close cooperation of various parties. To this end, we will set up a coordination platform to make the 'routes of solidarity' fully operational," said Ursula von der Leyen.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: On 2 May, the European Commission imposed a ban on imports of a number of agricultural products from Ukraine to five EU countries: Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania, while maintaining their transit.

The ban will be in effect until 5 June, but may be extended.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:19
UK Defence Intelligence doubts coordination effectiveness of Russian troops in Ukraine in their existing state
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
All News
Advertisement: