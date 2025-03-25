All Sections
US pledges to help Russia with agricultural exports, White House says

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 25 March 2025, 18:13
US pledges to help Russia with agricultural exports, White House says
Grain. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States has agreed to assist Russia in accessing the global market for its agricultural products, according to a statement from the White House following the 24 March meeting in Saudi Arabia.

Source: European Pravda, citing the White House statement

Details: The statement notes that the United States will "help restore Russia’s access to the world market for agricultural and fertiliser exports".

Advertisement:

Washington also states that it seeks to "lower maritime insurance costs and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions".

Background:

  • Since 2022, Russia has been asserting that Western sanctions are damaging its food exports and threatening global food security despite the existence of numerous exemptions.
  • Meanwhile, the European Union plans to completely restrict imports of Russian agricultural products, citing the need to protect local producers.
  • Following the talks in Saudi Arabia, the delegations from the United States, Ukraine and Russia reached an agreement to work towards a truce in the Black Sea and a ban on strikes targeting energy infrastructure.

