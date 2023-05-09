All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


President of European Commission reveals what 11th package of sanctions against Russia contains

European PravdaTuesday, 9 May 2023, 14:40

In the 11th package of Russian sanctions, the European Commission proposes to add new import restrictions and toughen liability for circumventing sanctions.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission, at a briefing in Kyiv, reported by European Pravda

Details: According to von der Leyen, the new package of sanctions against Russia contains three main elements.

Advertisement:

"Firstly, we are refining the restrictions already in place, and we are adding more types of goods to the import ban, including the latest technology or aircraft parts that go to third countries and then to Russia," she said. 

The second element is new tools to prevent the circumvention of sanctions.

"If we see that European goods go to third countries and then end up in Russia, the European Commission can propose that member states impose sanctions on the export of these goods," von der Leyen explained.

And thirdly, the European Commission proposes to ban shadow organisations from Russia and third countries that deliberately violate sanctions.

"We continue to do everything in our power to stop Putin's war machine. Our sanctions are working. For example, we have reduced our imports from Russia by about two-thirds. This is a huge blow to Russia's revenues. We have already made the Kremlin pay a high price with 10 sanctions packages. The European Commission has approved proposals for the 11th package, which will focus on preventing the circumvention of restrictions. We are working with our partners, including the G7 countries, on this issue," von der Leyen added.

Background: Ukraine expects the 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia to include measures against the Russian nuclear sector.

Last week, the European Commission sent proposals to EU member states for the 11th package of sanctions against Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: