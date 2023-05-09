President of European Commission reveals what 11th package of sanctions against Russia contains

In the 11th package of Russian sanctions, the European Commission proposes to add new import restrictions and toughen liability for circumventing sanctions.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission, at a briefing in Kyiv, reported by European Pravda

Details: According to von der Leyen, the new package of sanctions against Russia contains three main elements.

"Firstly, we are refining the restrictions already in place, and we are adding more types of goods to the import ban, including the latest technology or aircraft parts that go to third countries and then to Russia," she said.

The second element is new tools to prevent the circumvention of sanctions.

"If we see that European goods go to third countries and then end up in Russia, the European Commission can propose that member states impose sanctions on the export of these goods," von der Leyen explained.

And thirdly, the European Commission proposes to ban shadow organisations from Russia and third countries that deliberately violate sanctions.

"We continue to do everything in our power to stop Putin's war machine. Our sanctions are working. For example, we have reduced our imports from Russia by about two-thirds. This is a huge blow to Russia's revenues. We have already made the Kremlin pay a high price with 10 sanctions packages. The European Commission has approved proposals for the 11th package, which will focus on preventing the circumvention of restrictions. We are working with our partners, including the G7 countries, on this issue," von der Leyen added.

Background: Ukraine expects the 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia to include measures against the Russian nuclear sector.

Last week, the European Commission sent proposals to EU member states for the 11th package of sanctions against Russia.

