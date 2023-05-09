All Sections
Telecommunication providers come under Russian fire in Kherson Oblast

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 9 May 2023, 15:00
Telecommunication providers come under Russian fire in Kherson Oblast
PHOTOS: FEDOROV’S TELEGRAM CHANNEL

Telecommunication service providers came under Russian fire in the village of Stanislav, Kherson Oblast, on 8 May.  

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "Yesterday [on 8 May], Russian terrorists deployed aircraft to shell the south [of Ukraine]. A team of local internet providers was restoring the connection in [the settlement] of Stanislav. Civilians and the providers' cars were affected."

Details: Fedorov noted that the team of internet service providers had taken courses in tactical medicine during the winter, so they were not at a loss and quickly provided first aid to an injured woman.

 

Background: 

  • Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast on the afternoon of 8 May, injuring nine people, including a child and the head of the village of Antonivka. 

