Telecommunication providers come under Russian fire in Kherson Oblast

Telecommunication service providers came under Russian fire in the village of Stanislav, Kherson Oblast, on 8 May.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "Yesterday [on 8 May], Russian terrorists deployed aircraft to shell the south [of Ukraine]. A team of local internet providers was restoring the connection in [the settlement] of Stanislav. Civilians and the providers' cars were affected."

Details: Fedorov noted that the team of internet service providers had taken courses in tactical medicine during the winter, so they were not at a loss and quickly provided first aid to an injured woman.

Background:

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast on the afternoon of 8 May, injuring nine people, including a child and the head of the village of Antonivka.

