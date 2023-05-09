All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Telecommunication providers come under Russian fire in Kherson Oblast

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 9 May 2023, 15:00
Telecommunication providers come under Russian fire in Kherson Oblast
PHOTOS: FEDOROV’S TELEGRAM CHANNEL

Telecommunication service providers came under Russian fire in the village of Stanislav, Kherson Oblast, on 8 May.  

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "Yesterday [on 8 May], Russian terrorists deployed aircraft to shell the south [of Ukraine]. A team of local internet providers was restoring the connection in [the settlement] of Stanislav. Civilians and the providers' cars were affected."

 

Details: Fedorov noted that the team of internet service providers had taken courses in tactical medicine during the winter, so they were not at a loss and quickly provided first aid to an injured woman.

 

Background: 

  • Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast on the afternoon of 8 May, injuring nine people, including a child and the head of the village of Antonivka. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:19
UK Defence Intelligence doubts coordination effectiveness of Russian troops in Ukraine in their existing state
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
All News
Advertisement: